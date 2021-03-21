Makarand Deshpande talks about his new play, Krishna, and the relevance of mythological tales today

When the theaters reopened last year, Makarand Deshpande stepped back on his beloved stage with the play Gandhi. The one-man show depicted the Father of the Nation's relevance in the modern world. Now, the thespian returns with Krishna – a play about Radha and Krishna’s last meeting in Dwarka. Yet again, the maverick performs solo, with live music by sitar-zitar maestro Niladri Kumar. Does he think the mythological tale holds relevance in the present scenario? We asked the veteran actor-director and got some interesting insights. Excerpts:

How did you think of doing a play on Radha-Krishna?

Krishna just happened to me. I saw a murti (sculpture), brought it home and realised that it was Janmashtami. That’s when the idea of this play hit me. In the play, Radha is portrayed in her old age and this is her last meeting with Krishna. The meeting takes place not in Vrindavan but Dwarka. The sutradhaar (narrator) has taken her there to meet Krishna. Lekin Krishna toh Krishna hain. Woh toh aapko bina mile hi mil rahe hain. (However, Krishna being Krishna, he will meet you even without physically meeting you). He is one step ahead of the sutradhaar and Radha is aware of it. Eventually, the sutradhaar tells her about Meera. The drama is about the impact that it has on Radha and what she goes through.