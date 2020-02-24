Mahira Sharma accused of forging Dadasaheb Phalke Certificate, organisers send legal notice

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Mahira Sharma was making the headlines for quite some time, owing to her alleged romantic connection with her co-contestant, Paras Chhabra, on the famous reality show.
However, this time, the actress is making the headlines for a different reason. Sharma is in trouble for allegedly forging a Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for being the 'most fashionable contestant'.
On 23rd February, the organisers took to Instagram and issued an official statement. The statement clearly mentioned that, 'One of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Ms. Mahira Sharma, who was an attendee of this event posted an Instagram story on 20th February 2020 at around 11:30 pm showcasing that she has received a certificate of appreciation at the DPIFF award ceremony for being "The Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13." From then on, this story has been copied and re-posted by the fan pages on Instagram along with multiple media houses who have posted this as news on their websites.
Here is what the organisers posted:
The statement has also emphatically laid down that no member of the DPIFF team or any associate of the event issued this certificate to Mahira Sharma, thus proving it is forged.
Along with the statement, the oganisers also shared a screenshot of Mahira's Instagram story, wherein she has put up the picture of the allegedly forged certificate.
Reports confirm that the organisers have sent the actress a notice demanding her to take down the misleading PR activities and also asked for a written apology.
Meanwhile, Sharma has not replied to this statement.
