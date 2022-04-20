'Maharani' actor Sohum Shah talks about living out of his suitcase, as he wades through busy year

After films like ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Talvar’ and ‘Ship of Theseus’ and the series 'Maharani', Sohum Shah has not only emerged as one of the most promising talents in the country but also one who isn't afraid to take risks and take on versatile roles within different genres of cinema.

The actor now has an exciting line-up in the capacity of an actor and a producer, as he looks forward to one of the busiest years in his professional career with ‘Maharani 2’, the feature film ‘Sanaa’, his production venture, his ten film horror anthology and several other developments in the pipeline.

Sohum Shah says, “I feel I’ve been living out of my suitcase for the last few months. After wrapping up the shoot of Maharani 2 in Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Jammu, I immediately started filming for ‘Sanaa’. Next was the prep for my production venture ‘CrazXy’ directed by Girish Kohli, while also working on the post-production of my horror anthology. I’ve also signed a new series, details of which will soon be announced and a couple of other projects in the pipeline. It’s an exciting time and an invigorating feeling to be part of such great content.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:03 PM IST