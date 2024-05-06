Who Is Kettan Singh? Know About The Comedian Slammed By Karan Johar For His 'Poor' Mimicry

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently slammed comedian and actor Kettan Singh for mimicking him in 'exceptionally poor taste' on a show. Karan took to his Instagram story to slam the makers as well as the comedian for the act. However, he did not mention anyone's name in his post. Netizens were quick to join the dots, in fact, Kettan also apologised for the mimicry.

Who is Kettan Singh?

Kettan is an actor, anchor and a voice-over artist. As per his IMBD bio, Kettan is also a writer. He has been a part of a couple of shows and films.

Kettan was born and brought up in Mumbai. Before entertaining the audience in Madness Machayenge, Kettan appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show for several episodes.

Kettan also played the role of MLA Rohit Trivedi in the film Johnny Jumper which also starred Tanuj Virwani and Vijay Raaz. He was seen as Sub Insepector PK Bose in the 2017 comedy film Partners. The film also features Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Neha Pendse, Ashwini Kalsekar and others.

His other projects include Vicky Velingkar and 7 Hours To Go, Dr Bhanumati On Duty, Shankar Jaikishan 3 in 1. He was also seen in an episode of Wagle Ki Duniya.

Kettan is quite active on Instagram and has over 161K followers. He often shares hilarious reels and videos from his show to keep his followers entertained.

Why did Karan Johar slam Kettan Singh?

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director was left disappointed on Sunday after Kettan mimicked him on a show on television which did not go down well with the former.

In his Instagram story, Karan wrote, "I was sitting and watching television with my mom...and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel...a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste...I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad."

After getting criticised, Kettan told Times Now, "I would like to apologise to Karan sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do, because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him."