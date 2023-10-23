Mahadev Betting App Case: Celebs Including Kapil Sharma Were Paid ₹10 Lakh In Advance To Attend Sept '22 Success Bash, Reveals ED Probe

Kapil Sharma | Instagram

Mumbai: According to the chargesheet of the Mahadev app, comedian Kapil Sharma, who performed at the Mahadev app's September 2022 success party, shared details with the Enforcement Directorate on September 2, 2023.

In the shared details, it is mentioned that he was approached by Mr. Abhijeet Chaudhary, who specializes in business events and artist coordination, to perform at the Mahadev Betting app's success party and for Muskan Management Company. The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation in the case is ongoing.

According to sources, Kapil Sharma was summoned for questioning, and the agency will record his official statement as a witness, seeking full details about his performance, the individuals he met, how he received the fees, and more. Later, ED will file a supplementary chargesheet in this case.

Apart from Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor were summoned by the ED to record their statements in the Mahadev Betting app case.

Chargesheet Reveals Details On Hiring Celebrities For Event

According to the chargesheet, Abhijeet Chaudhary, who approached Kapil Sharma for the Mahadev success party, stated that he was the coordinator of the Mahadev app success party held on September 18, 2022, in Dubai. Two individuals approached him to hire celebrities for the Mahadev app success party event. However, the celebrities refused to appear or perform at the Mahadev app party.

The two individuals, named Devang Shah and Karan Ramani, instructed him to remove the reference to the Mahadev app and instead approach the celebrities in the name of Dubai-based Muskan Management Company. The celebrities were approached under the name of Muskan Event Management and were given 10 lakhs rupees in advance to attend the September 2022 party, with the remaining payment in cash.

