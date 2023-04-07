Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene brutally TROLLED for wishing ‘Happy Good Friday’, netizens ask 'are you okay? '

Dr. Shriram Nene | Bollywood

Actress Madhuri Dixit’s husband and Indian-American cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. Shriram Nene, recently shared a tweet that landed him into heavy trolling.

He wished his followers a ‘Happy Good Friday’ in honour of the Christian holiday that commemorates Jesus Christ's crucifixion and death at Calvary.

While the greeting may have been well-intentioned, it sparked a backlash from those who understand the solemnity of the occasion.

Many took to Twitter to correct Nene, pointing out that Good Friday is a day of mourning, not celebration. Some even suggested that he educate himself on cultural sensitivities before posting such messages.

Read Also Watch: Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene mark their 23rd wedding anniversary with a mushy video

Have a look at the tweets bashing Nene for his insensitive tweet:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While it's natural to want to spread positivity and good wishes, it's essential to be mindful of the context in which we do so. Good Friday is a time for Christians to reflect on their faith and mortality, not a cause for celebration.

Describing it as a 'happy' occasion can come across as insensitive and disrespectful to those who observe the holiday.

Nene isn't the only person to cause this blunder

Unfortunately, Shriram Nene is not the first person to make this mistake. In 2016, Mahesh Sharma, then-Union Minister of Culture, tweeted a similar message that was met with ridicule and criticism.

It seems that many people still don't understand the true meaning behind Good Friday.

Shriram Nene should learn from this mistake and take an opportunity to educate himself on the cultural significance of holidays he isn't familiar with. Being mindful of the language we use and the impact it may have on others makes a huge impact.