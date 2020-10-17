Madhuri Dixit, Sriram Nene look back at their journey together on 21st wedding anniversary

New Delhi [India]: Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene and her doctor husband Sriram Nene on Saturday marked their 21st wedding anniversary with a special note for each other.

The couple took to Instagram to post pictures with each other and expressed gratitude to have each other in their lives.

"Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams," the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor wrote in the caption.

"We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram," the caption further read.