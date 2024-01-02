Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Panchak Release; Watch Video

Bollywood actress and producer Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Sriram Nene visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings ahead of their film Panchak's release. The couple has produced the Marathi film which is scheduled to release on Friday (January 5). Several pictures and videos of Madhuri and Dr Nene have surfaced on social media.

While Madhuri looked beautiful in a floral anarkali, her husband wore a red kurta. Several fans gathered to get a glimpse of the couple soon after they stepped out of their car.

Take a look at their video here:

On Sunday, Madhuri looked back at 2023 by sharing a video which featured some of her best moments with family. Along with it, she wrote, "Celebrating all the ups and downs that made this year truly remarkable."

Madhuri is currently busy with the promotions of the movie Panchak. Opening up about the film, Madhuri had earlier said, "The idea of Panchak is very simple. Superstitions can overwhelm us, and drive us to unreasonable fear, putting us in absurd situations. We are excited about producing this movie and have worked hard to assemble an outstanding cast and crew and will hopefully give audiences a much-needed dose of humour."

Panchak stars Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others. The central theme of the film revolves around Addinath's character's journey in seeking a common platform amidst chaos, challenging traditional beliefs, and providing a unique perspective to the storyline.