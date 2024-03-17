Lover OTT Release: Know All About Date, Cast & Platform

Lover, starring Manikandan K in the lead role, is a romantic drama that received a positive response from viewers after its theatrical release. The film aims to teach how to navigate personal differences even after a long-term and distant relationship.

The film is all set to stream on OTT in March. If you love watching romantic dramas, then this movie is for you. You can watch the film from your comfort zone.

Where to watch Lover

The film will release on March 27, 2024 on OTT. The streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer of Lover and quoted, "Love is Battle, Love is War, Love is Growing up. It will stream on March 27 on Disney + Hotstar". The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and in Hindi languages.

Plot

The plot revolves around a couple, Arun and Divya, who have been in a relationship for six years. As time passes, their relationship faces many challenges due to different priorities and a distant relationship. The trailer of the film raises the question of whether they will face all the challenges together or if their relationship will fall apart.

Cast and production

The film stars Manikandan, who is known for his writing and acting skills and is also a director who works in the Tamil film industry. Lover also features Sri Gouri Priya, Nikhila Sankar, Manikandan Pattambi, Kanna Ravi, Pintu Pandu, Harini Sundararajan and Geetha Kailasam, among others.

The film is produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan, Nazerath Pasilian, and Magesh Raj Pasilian under Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

All about Lover

Lover is written and directed by Prabhuram Vyas. The cinematography was handled by Shreyaas Krishna and edited by Barath Vikraman. The music was composed by Sean Roldan and distributed by Sakthi Film Factory.