 Love You To Debt OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Thai Film
Love You To Debt OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Thai Film

The romantic film is a remake of Han Dong-wook's film, Man in Love

Sunanda Singh Updated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Love You To Debt OTT Release Date | Trailer

Love You to Debt is an action romantic film starring Vachirawit Chivaaree and Urassaya Sperbund in the lead roles. The film was released on April 25, 2024, and received a positive response from the audiences and critics. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Love You to Debt?

The romantic comedy film is streaming on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the poster on X and captioned, "Can people really use love to pay off debts?#ThouForCash #LoveExchangeLoan💸❤️ Available for viewing today. When the brutal debt collector has to meet the debtor who makes him not want money from her anymore because he wants her heart more, let's watch it together at #NetflixTH ."

Story

The plot revolves around a debt collector named Bright whose job is to collect debt around his neighborhood. If anyone denies making the loan payment, Bright harasses them and threatens to kill them. One day, he meets an ordinary woman named Yaya to collect loan money and falls in love with Yaya. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Immaculate OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Where To Watch
All about Love You to Debt

Love You to Debt features Vachirawit Chivaaree as Bright, Urassaya Sperbund as Yaya, Pornchita Na Songkhla as Wan, Niti Chaichitathorn as Richy, Thanaboon Kiatniran as Pad, Pakpoom Jongmanwattana as Ek, D Gerrard as Prasit, and Watchara Pan-Iam as Odd, among others. The romantic film, which is a remake of Han Dong-wook's film, Man in Love, is directed by Waasuthep Ketpetch and written by Methus Sirinawin. It is produced by GMMTV and Parbdee Taweesuk.

