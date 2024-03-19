Loot Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Loot: Season 2 stars Maya Rudolph as the billionaire divorcee whose intentions are better than action. It is a comedy show that shows the selfishness of ultra-rich people. The series will release digitally in April 2024.

Where to watch Loot Season 2

The makers of the series have unveiled the trailer for the upcoming season. The series follows Molly Wells, a billionaire who navigates life after her recent divorce. It will be available on April 3, 2024, on Apple TV+.

Plot

The new season of the show introduces Maya Rudolph as Molly, a 40-year-old woman who is trying to improve her love life. In the previous season, Molly Wells made her debut as a recently-divorced woman recuperating from wealthy John Novak. Molly uses her money to help others through the Wells Foundation and finds meaning in her humanitarian work despite everything that has occurred to her. The second season of the show will focus on Molley's adventure.

The cast of Loot: Season 2

Loot is an American comedy television series created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. The first season premiered on June 24, 2022, on Apple TV.

The cast includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Sofia, the director of Molly's foundation; Maya Rudolph as Molly Wells, a divorced former trophy wife-turned-billionaire; Nat Faxon as Arthur, Ron Funches as Howard and Joel Kim Booster as Nicholas, among others.

All about Loot: Season 2

The series has been produced by Alan Yang, Zeke Nicholson, Kris Eber, Matt Hubbard, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Dave Becky under Normal Sauce, Alan Yang Pictures, Animal Pictures, Universal Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.