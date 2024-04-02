Lisa Ray Adorned In A Shimmering Saree By Vancouver's Top Fashion Designer, Kamal Sood |

New Delhi: In a fusion of talent and empowerment, Kamal Sood, a self-taught fashion designer based in Canada, recently showcased her work at the Darpan Women Power of Influence Gala held on March 22, 2024, at the Vancouver Convention Center. The event, a celebration of women's empowerment, became even more memorable as Kamal dressed and styled the Canadian-born model and actress, Lisa Ray, in a shimmering grey saree.

Reflecting on her journey, Kamal reminisces about her childhood fascination with art and fashion, nurtured by her mother's skillful hands and creative spirit. From designing her own wedding attire to crafting custom pieces for family and friends, Kamal’s passion for textiles and design grew into a flourishing career. Despite initially pursuing a different path—earning a Bachelor of Psychology with a specialization in Applied Behavior Analysis—Kamal’s entrepreneurial spirit, nurtured by her father's wisdom, lays the foundation for her remarkable journey. Inspired by his visionary approach and ability to start a business from the ground up, she embarked on her own path as an entrepreneur. Through unwavering dedication, she turned her lifelong dream of becoming a fashion designer into reality.

At the heart of Kamal’s success lies a testament to self-belief and relentless pursuit of passion. Breaking away from convention, she embarked on a self-taught journey, honing her skills and cultivating her unique aesthetic. "I didn't pursue formal education in fashion design. Instead, my passion for fashion is self-taught and self-made through personal learning and experience,” she proudly says, emphasizing that it's never too late to chase one's dreams.

The connection between Kamal and Lisa Ray paved the way for a remarkable collaboration, gracing the Women Power of Influence Gala in Kamal Sood's ensemble. Describing the experience as "unforgettable," Kamal recounts the instant connection she shared with Ray.

For Kamal, the opportunity to dress Lisa Ray was not merely a professional milestone but a manifestation of her lifelong dedication to empowering women through fashion. In Ray, she found a kindred spirit—a fellow Canadian with a shared commitment to celebrating diversity and female empowerment.

As the spotlight shines on Kamal’s remarkable journey—from a childhood passion to a renowned fashion designer shaping the narratives of empowerment—one cannot help but be inspired by her story of resilience, courage, and unwavering determination. Through her artistry, Kamal not only exemplifies the transformative power of following one's dreams but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring creatives worldwide.



