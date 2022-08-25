Liger's executive producer and antagonist Vish says, 'I want to earn more than RRR and KGF.'

Pic: Instagram/vish_666

The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger has released today. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. The Free Press Journal caught up with the film's executive producer-CEO of Puri Connects and antagonist Vish for an exclusive chat.

Talking about himself, he mentions, “I am an actor, producer, and CEO for Puri Connects. I began my journey as an actor in 2009 in a Telugu film called Josh with a negative role. I have 12 years of industry struggle and there were a lot of sleepless nights. I have always dreamt big and chased my dream.”

Opening up about working with Puri Jagannadh, he gushes, “It is a dream come true. Any aspiring actor would love to work with Puri garu.We share a great bond as friends also.”

When asked about how he ended up becoming a CEO of Puri Connects, he shares, “I come from a background where I have done a lot of small budget films in Telugu with negative leads made in Rs 30-40 lakhs. I have done acting, worked as assistant director and handled the production as well. That’s when Puri garu and Charmee Kaur (producer) thought I am the right person to handle the film as the CEO. They found honesty in me where I can save a lot of money and make the film a hit. That worked in iSmart Shankar and now with Liger.”

When quizzed about if any profit has already been made on the table and about overseas and local business expectations, he reveals, “This is going to be the first film where we have done (apart from North Indian territories) the entire overseas and South India business. We have closed it on NRA (non refundable amount) business. We have not given it on an outright basis or on royalty basis either. Including overseas, South all states have been closed on NRA business. I am handling the entire South and overseas. For North and other Indian territories Anil Thadaniji is handling the business.”

The film is made on a massive budget and Vish confirms, “I think the budget of the film, including-print, publicity everything it cost us Rs 175 crores. I think we just crossed that a couple of days ago. We closed non-theatrical (satellite and OTT-Disney+ Hotstar) for around Rs 95 crore and theatrical closing touches almost Rs 100 crores.”

RRR has set a benchmark for pan-India movie business. Vish hopes to top that with Liger. “Oh! I wish-fingers crossed. I want to earn more than RRR and KGF as the executive producer as an actor also. We want this to happen in a healthy way. I want every film to be in the competition. Like you come to make a record and somebody else comes and breaks it.There are so many actors /technicians working hard to give their 100 per cent there will be so much work that everybody will be satisfied and content,” he concludes.