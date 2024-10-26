 ‘Life Hasn’t Changed..’: Ranvir Shorey On Waiting To See Attention Translate Into Work Post Bigg Boss OTT 3
Ranvir Shorey, who went ahead to be the second runner up of Bigg Boss OTT 3, recently opened up on his life not changing much after the show. Ranvir reveals that even though he did get attention, he is still waiting for it to translate into work.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
article-image

Ranvir Shorey, who was the second runner up on Bigg Boss OTT 3 went ahead to garner a lot of attention and love post his stint on the show. Constantly at loggerheads with winner Sana Makbul, Ranvir went ahead to be a hot topic of discussion throughout the show. While the actor emerged as the second runner up on the show, in a recent interview, when he was asked if there have been changes in his life post his stint on Bigg Boss, the actor refuted the claim and said that his life has not changed much.

article-image

As per a report in HT City, the actor states that he did receive a lot of attention but he is waiting for the attention to translate into work. Ranvir says, “I have a couple of offers, but life hasn’t changed much after the show. People say overnight changes happen; that is not true.”

I am focusing on developing my YouTube channel. Maybe I will post parts of my daily life as vlogs. You will see it soon,” says the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame.

article-image

While the actor was at constant loggerheads with Sana Makbul and also expressed that she did not deserve to win the show, he shared an endearing bond with Armaan Malik on the show.

For the uninformed, the actor’s popular film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ has been re released in the theatres recently.

