Legendary Clash In History Of Music: Here's What Happened Between Mohammed Rafi & Lata Mangeshkar

Iconic figures in Indian music late Mohammad Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar are notable for their remarkable vocal talents. Rafi's music has left an indelible mark on the audience with his versatile singing style. On the other hand, the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar's melodious voice conveys emotion across various genres. Their collaborations produced numerous timeless hits, defining the golden era of Indian cinema.

But did you know that the two had a major fallout?

Mohammad Rafi passed away on July 31, 1980. His biography, Mohammad Rafi: My Abba - A Memoir, was released in 2020 by his daughter-in-law Yasmin Khalid Rafi, marking 40 years since the singer's death.

According to the biography, Lata Mangeshkar and Rafi had differences over royalty payments for their duets, leading to a fallout. The two did not sing together for nearly three years.

"In the beginning of 1960, there was a phase when Lata Mangeshkar fell out with Mohammad Rafi and stopped singing duets with him. Their differences arose over the issue of royalty payments for the songs they sang together. Lata wanted to receive royalties and raised the issue with the producers, expecting Rafi to support her stance," the book states.

However, Rafi had a different perspective, believing that when a producer pays for a song, the singer does not receive a share of the royalties.

Late music director Jaikishen made an effort to clear the problems between the two and then they recorded their duet for the film Palkon Ki Chhaaon Mein.

In a singing career spanning 35 years, Rafi has worked with notable singers and music composers, and Lata was one of them. The duo has sung some major tracks such as Kitna Pyara Wada Hai, Dil Tera Diwana Hai Sanam, Dheere Dheere Chal Chand, Baghon Mein Bahar Hai, Teri Bindiya Re, Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho Revival, Jo Wada Kiya Voh Nibhana, Haye Re Haye, Wada Karle Sajna, Chalo Dildar Chalo, and more.