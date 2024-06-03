Atif Aslam Gives Tribute To Late Lata Mangeshkar, Video Goes Viral

Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently honoured the late Indian icon Lata Mangeshkar in a heartfelt tribute. A viral video shows Atif performing Lata's timeless classic "Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai" to a captivated audience, who enthusiastically sang along.

This iconic song, originally duet with Mukesh in 1972, remains a beloved favourite from Lata's incredible eight-decade career. Known as the "Nightingale of India," Lata's mesmerizing voice continues to touch millions of hearts worldwide.

On her second death anniversary (February 6, 2024), fans remembered her remarkable journey from humble beginnings to global stardom. Starting with a modest fee of Rs 25 for her first song, Lata's talent and dedication catapulted her to fame, amassing a staggering net worth of Rs 368 crore.

A car enthusiast, Lata owned a collection of luxury vehicles, including a Chevrolet, Buick, Chrysler, and Mercedes (gifted by Yashraj Studios). Her monthly income of approximately Rs 40 lakh came mainly from song royalties.

Atif Aslam's tribute celebrates Lata's enduring legacy, showcasing the power of music to transcend borders and unite fans in their shared love for the legendary singer.