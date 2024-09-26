Leaked! Video Of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's Scooter Scene From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Goes Viral

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have started the shoot of their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The duo recently wrapped up the Udaipur schedule of the film and several pictures and videos of the actors from the shoot have surfaced on social media.

In one of the videos doing the rounds on the internet, Varun is spotted riding a bike on the streets of Udaipur. Janhvi is seen riding pillion as she held Varun.

In the video, posted on Instagram by Udaipur Times, Janhvi is seen wearing a white and purple dress. She also carried a bag. On the other hand, Varun wore a black coloured t-shirt paired with jeans and a brown leather jacket. Both of them followed traffic rules as they wore helmets.

According to media reports, for the shoot, Varun and Janhvi made their way through the Old City and around Lake Pichola to reach Amrai Ghat. A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actors, with fans trying to take pictures and shoot videos from a distance.

Wherever Varun and Janhvi went, fans lined the streets, eager to catch sight of them, reports stated.

Interestingly, Janhvi's debut film Dhadak was also shot in Udaipur, showcasing several historic sites in the city.

Janhvi and Varun were constantly sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the shoot with other actors of the film. A couple of days back, Maniesh Paul shared a selfie with Varun, Janhvi, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra to announce the schedule wrap of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on Instagram.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

In February 2024, Karan had shared the announcement video in which Varun is introduced as 'Sunny Sanskari'. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen as Tulsi Kumari in the romantic film.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

Janhvi and Varun worked together in the film Bawaal and their chemistry was love by the audience as well as critics.