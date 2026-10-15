 'Lawlessness Never Wins': Singer Mary Milliben Slams CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Over His Tweet On PM, 'Why Is Modi Seeking The Support Of Americans?'
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HomeEntertainment'Lawlessness Never Wins': Singer Mary Milliben Slams CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Over His Tweet On PM, 'Why Is Modi Seeking The Support Of Americans?'

'Lawlessness Never Wins': Singer Mary Milliben Slams CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Over His Tweet On PM, 'Why Is Modi Seeking The Support Of Americans?'

American singer Mary Milliben urged Abhijeet Dipke to meet PM Narendra Modi and become a positive voice for India. Her Wednesday remarks followed Dipke's question about Modi seeking American support. Milliben alleged that anti-Modi US donors funded Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party and warned they would desert him if his political efforts did not succeed.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 15, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
'Lawlessness Never Wins': Singer Mary Milliben Slams CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Over His Tweet On PM, 'Why Is Modi Seeking The Support Of Americans?'
Singer Mary Milliben Slams CJP's Abhijeet Dipke | X / Instagram

American singer Mary Milliben has made it to the headlines not for any of her songs, but for her tweets about Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. On Wednesday, she shared a tweet claiming that CJP is being funded by donors in the U.S. who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, she retweeted a tweet by Dipke and slammed him for questioning why PM Modi is seeking support from Americans.

Mary Milliben slams Abhijeet Dipke

Mary tweeted, "Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here’s the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don’t succeed. And you won’t, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your U.S. education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what’s right lies in your next steps (sic)."

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In her tweet, she further wrote that PM Modi doesn’t need support from Americans, as he already has 1.5 billion Indian citizens who support him. She also claimed that in 2029, PM Modi will win again.

Mary Milliben's tweet for Indians

Before slamming Dipke, the singer had shared a tweet in which she gave a message to Indian citizens and claimed that CJP was funded by donors from the US who are against PM Modi.

She tweeted, "To all the beautiful young patriots in India: This is not the time to be silent. @abhijeet_dipke and the @Cockroachisback are being funded by donors in the U.S. who are against Prime Minister @NarendraModi and your future under his leadership. Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country (sic)."

Mary Milliben's claims about US donors

In her tweet, she also claimed that these donors from the US target global leaders. They find a person from the particular country who has taken his education in the US, radicalise them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction.

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Abhijeet Dipke's educational background

For the uninitiated, Dipke, who hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, moved to the US in 2023, where he received a Master of Science in public relations degree from the Boston University College of Communication.

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