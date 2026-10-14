Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders Condemn Arrest Of CJP Activists; Abhijeet Dipke Calls For Tricolour Protest In Delhi | File pic

The arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka has sparked strong reactions from opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. The leaders condemned the arrests and questioned the police action against the activists who were protesting at Jantar Mantar while carrying the national flag.

Das and Ranka were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and entering Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a protest site. The activists had raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before police personnel took them away. The arrests have brought the right to peaceful protest into focus, with opposition parties questioning whether carrying the tricolour at a protest should invite police action.

Rahul Gandhi Backs CJP Activists

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the arrests on Wednesday, saying that waving the tricolour during a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar was not a crime.

“Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights,” Gandhi said.

“Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it,” he added.

Gandhi's remarks were significant as the Congress and CJP have been holding separate protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. His statement highlighted the common concerns raised by the two groups despite their separate movements.

Dipke Says Fight Is For Same Cause

Responding to Gandhi's post, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked him for speaking out against the arrests of Das and Ranka.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Dipke clarified that the CJP was not against the INDIA bloc and that both were fighting for the same cause.

“All protests are fighting for the same cause... Gyanesh Kumar is rigging elections and helping Narendra Modi stay in power. We are all fighting against that,” Dipke alleged, PTI reports.

“CJP is an independent pressure group and will always remain that, but it does not mean we are against the INDIA bloc. INDIA bloc's movement and ours are for the same cause,” he said.

Dipke maintained that the two activists had been jailed “only for unfurling the tricolour”.

He also called on people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi, at 5 pm on October 16 with the national flag.

“I urge all patriots who love the tricolour to come to Central Park, Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16 with the national flag. We will show that waving a tiranga is not a crime,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Dipke had warned against attempts to create divisions between the CJP and opposition parties over the different treatment of their protests.

Mamata, Kejriwal Question Arrests

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee condemned the arrests and urged people to stand together to protect democracy. She said generations had fought for democratic rights and that people must remain united to safeguard them.

“I strongly condemn the arrest of Ashutosh and Saurav of the CJP. These moments are about us all, pledging and standing up to fight unitedly to protect our great democracy,” she wrote on X.

We, and many generations before us, have fought strongly for our democratic rights. We must continue to do so. I strongly condemn the arrest of Ashutosh and Saurav of the CJP. These moments are about us all, pledging and standing up to fight unitedly to protect our great democracy. This is an attempt to intimidate and silence an entire generation. This is unacceptable. We must never surrender our constitutional rights. This murdering of democracy is happening in many parts of the country. At this moment, 14,000 of our people in Bengal are facing the brunt of police and political atrocities. A government that has forgotten that ‘it is of the people, by the people, for the people’ is nearing its end. To the millions of young people I say: Your Didi is with you - today and forever! Let us stand together and save our Mother India.Jai Hind!Vande Mataram! Joy Bangla! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 14, 2026

She also assured young people that “your Didi is with you - today and forever”.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee criticised the police action, describing the situation as “BJP's new Pakistanified Bharat”. Party colleague Derek O'Brien also condemned the arrests.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned whether waving the national flag could be considered a crime.

“Is waving our own flag in our own country a crime? This is absolutely ridiculous,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

Is waving our own flag in our own country a crime? This is absolutely ridiculous — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 14, 2026

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also questioned the arrests, asking when holding the national flag by young Indians had become a crime. He said the struggle between the current regime and “patriotic young Indians” would continue until democracy was reclaimed.

The criticism extended beyond the INDIA bloc, with leaders of the AAP and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which have distanced themselves from the alliance, also expressing support for the activists.

Left Parties Demand Immediate Release

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the right to protest should not be restricted to a designated location.

“The flag belongs to the people, not those in power,” he said.

Vijayan called for a united effort to reclaim Jantar Mantar as a protest site. He also demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign and face prosecution.

The CPI(M) separately condemned the arrests on X and demanded the immediate release of the activists. The party questioned whether defending the right to vote had become a crime under the government.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja described the arrests as undemocratic and demanded the release of Das and Ranka.

“Since when did protesting against an undemocratic order become a crime?” he asked on X.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the activists had entered Jantar Mantar as part of a symbolic protest against the Union Home Ministry's decision to remove its status as a designated protest site.

“Jantar Mantar belongs to the people and the whole world knows it as Delhi's most common protest site,” he said.

Bhattacharya alleged that the government was afraid of protests and showed disregard for the Constitution.

Stalin Offers Legal Support, Other Leaders React

DMK chief M K Stalin expressed solidarity with Das and Ranka and said his party was prepared to provide them with all necessary legal representation and support.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha questioned the grounds on which the activists had been arrested.

“What is the charge? That he made it to Jantar Mantar? This is an unbelievable government, honestly. It is deeply unfortunate,” Jha told PTI.

He maintained that the right to protest belonged to the people.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule also condemned the arrests.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao, whose party is not part of the INDIA bloc, criticised the five-day judicial custody given to the activists, calling it a “new level of Emergency”.

“If there is one group of people really fighting for this country's future, it is the youth, the Gen Z of this nation. To imprison them because they are trying to clean up the system reeks of insecurity,” he said.

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Rama Rao also stressed that India's freedom had been achieved through protests and movements, and that their importance should not be forgotten.

CJP Leaders Sent To Tihar Jail

According to the Delhi Police, Das and Ranka were produced before a special executive magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody for five days. They were subsequently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Police said the two had allegedly violated their peace bonds and entered Jantar Mantar despite the area no longer being designated for protests.

Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months. He was released on a personal bond and a surety of ₹5,000.

The arrests have drawn criticism from several political parties, bringing together leaders who have otherwise held separate protests or maintained different political positions. Their reactions have placed the focus on the right to peaceful protest, the use of public spaces for demonstrations and the police action against the CJP activists.