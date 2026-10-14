CJP Won’t Register As Political Party, Will Function As Pressure Group, Reiterates Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. | Abhijeet Dipke/Facebook

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday reiterated that the outfit would not turn into a political party, but would function as a pressure group.

Dipke made the statement while speaking to reporters in Nagpur. To a question on whether the Cockroach Janta Party would register as a political party, the outfit’s founder said: “No, there is nothing like that.”

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‘Not against INDIA bloc’

On the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Dipke was quoted as saying by ANI: “Cockroach Janta Party is an independent pressure group and it will always be an independent pressure group. But it doesn't mean that we are against the INDIA bloc. Our and the INDIA bloc's agitations are for a common cause.”

In August as well, the CJP founder had described the organisation as a pressure group, saying that such an outfit was what the country needed.

Dipke added on Wednesday: “We all have the same cause; we are protesting against (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar, who is rigging elections and helping (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi stay in power.”

Commenting on Cockroach Janta Party leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde being placed under preventive arrest for entering Delhi’s Jantar Mantar without authorisation, Dipke asked: “Since when waving Tiranga has become violation of peace in this country?”

Read Also Delhi Court Remands CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka To 5 Days Of Judicial Custody

‘Duty to fight for Constitution’



He was further quoted as saying by PTI: “I am worried about the country, Constitution and all those who are fighting to save the democracy and voting rights. As a citizen of our country, it is our duty to fight for the rights, Constitution which was given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

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Ranka, Das and Shinde were detained early Tuesday after they allegedly breached barricades and entered Jantar Mantar, which was recently denotified as a designated venue for demonstrations, and shouted slogans demanding Kumar's resignation.

The Delhi Police have reportedly filed a case against them on charges including trespassing, violation of prohibitory orders, breach of a peace bond and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties.