'Entire Country Will Become Jantar Mantar': Dipke Warns Of Nationwide Agitation After Area De-Notified As Protest Site |

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday warned of nationwide demonstrations if protests were banned at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Dipke spoke to reporters at his native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, where he had gone to immerse the ashes of his late grandmother, Savitribai Dipke.

His remarks came after the Central government and Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site on Sunday.

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Dipke warns of nationwide demonstrations

Warning that demonstrations would spread across the country, Dipke said, “Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega” (The entire country will become Jantar Mantar).

The CJP founder alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "problem with protests" in general, and not just with the Jantar Mantar site.

He also welcomed the INDIA bloc's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision process.

“I am happy that the bloc took out the protest and that such protests are very important to organise,” he said.

Dipke asserted that demonstrations would continue until Kumar resign

Dipke questions Supreme Court's remarks

Dipke also questioned the Supreme Court for not taking action against the Election, and for its reported remarks to petitioners that if their names had been removed during the SIR process, they could vote in the next election.

“Can the Supreme Court tell PM Modi to contest for the prime minister's post in the next election? If not, then how can you say this to voters?” Dipke asked.

CJP members reportedly detained in Delhi

Earlier on Tuesday, CJP members Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and others were reportedly detained by Delhi Police after gathering at Jantar Mantar, where they waved the Tricolour and began demonstrating.

Reacting to the detentions, Dipke demanded strict action against those responsible, alleging that the members had been taken into custody for waving the national flag.

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