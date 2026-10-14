Delhi Court Remands CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka To 5 Days Of Judicial Custody

A Special Executive Magistrate Court in Delhi on Wednesday remanded Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody following their detention during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

CJP Leaders Allegedly Scaled Gates To Enter Jantar Mantar

According to reports, Das and Ranka allegedly entered Jantar Mantar by scaling locked gates and barricades. They reportedly carried the national flag and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

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The protest took place after the authorities withdrew Jantar Mantar's status as a designated protest site, prompting CJP members to continue their demonstration despite restrictions.

FIR Registered On Multiple Charges

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the CJP leaders and others in connection with the incident. The charges reportedly include trespassing, unlawful assembly, disobedience of a public order, breach of a peace bond signed earlier and obstructing public servants.

Following their detention, the leaders were initially taken to Jaffarpur Kalan police station before being shifted to Parliament Street Police Station. They were subsequently produced before the court.

Another CJP leader, Ajinkya Shinde, was released on a personal bond, according to reports. Das and Ranka are expected to be lodged in Tihar Jail.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Criticises Custody

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke confirmed the leaders' judicial custody in a post on X. He criticised the action, describing it as punishment for “unfurling the tricolour at Jantar Mantar” and raising concerns over the government's response to the protest.

Meanwhile, the party's legal representatives have alleged that the leaders were denied timely access to lawyers and raised questions about aspects of the proceedings, as reported by The Economic Times.

Custody Follows Earlier Detentions Of CJP Members

The party has been protesting over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and demanding accountability from the Election Commission. The latest court order comes amid continued tensions over the group's attempts to stage demonstrations at Jantar Mantar following the withdrawal of its designated protest venue status.