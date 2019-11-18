Lata Mangeshkar's 'super fan', who has collected 7600 gramophone records, awaits recovery of the iconic singer

While Lata Mangeshkar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai since Nov 11, her die-hard fan and 69-yr-old, Suman Chaurasia has collected 7600 rare gramophone records of her songs till now and has a museum to keep them.
Talking to PTI, Suman revealed "I am a fan of Lataji since childhood. I started saving gramophone records of her songs since 1965. Right now I have about 7,600 such gramophone records."
Adding further, he said "These are rare songs that Lataji has sung in Indian and foreign languages and dialects. "
To preserve each one of them and keep them organized, Chaurasia also created a ''Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Gramophone Record Museum' in 2008.
Hailing from Indore, which is Lata's birthplace, Suman was quite confident that the singer would recover soon and said "I am confident that Lataji will return home from the hospital shortly."
Melody queen who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy Hospital is currently stable and her condition is improving as per her PR (public relations) team.
