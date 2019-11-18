Lata Mangeshkar's 'super fan', who has collected 7600 gramophone records, awaits recovery of the iconic singer

While Lata Mangeshkar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai since Nov 11, her die-hard fan and 69-yr-old, Suman Chaurasia has collected 7600 rare gramophone records of her songs till now and has a museum to keep them.

Talking to PTI, Suman revealed "I am a fan of Lataji since childhood. I started saving gramophone records of her songs since 1965. Right now I have about 7,600 such gramophone records."