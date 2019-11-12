Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini, and other celebs wish Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery

Mumbai: After the news of playback legend Lata Mangeshkar's being admitted in the hospital broke out, a string of Bollywood celebrities like Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini took to their social media to pray for her speedy recovery.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Monday due to viral chest congestion as a "precautionary measure".

Hema Malini took to Twitter to wish Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice for the actress in songs like "Rama Rama Ghazab Huyi Gawa Re" and "Tune O Rangeele".

"Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised and is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis and continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India," Hema wrote.