Lakshmi Manchu Reveals She Secretly Stayed At Ram Charan's Mumbai House: 'I Did Not Have An Apartment'

Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who was last seen in the web series Yakshini, has revealed that she stayed in RRR star Ram Charan's Mumbai's house secretly when she moved to the city during the initial days of her career.

In one of her latest interviews, Lakshmi also revealed that besides Ram Charan, actors Rana Daggubati and Rakul Preet Singh also supported her.

"When I moved, I did not have an apartment to stay. But Ram Charan told me to use his apartment. He told me that the AC and the water pipes would work. He did not even know how long I stayed there for, and that is love," she said in an interview, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Earlier, in an interview with The Free Press Journal, Lakshmi said herf family didn't let her move To Mumbai for the longest time. "We are a very close-knit family. They told me, 'Why do you have to be a small fish in a big pond?' They had their own qualms. I used to stay at my best friend Rakul Preet’s house. She kept insisting that I move to Mumbai."

Revealing who all she met in Mumbai for work, Lakshmi stated, "Things have been really nice here in the city. I am amazed to see the kind of respect that I and my family hold. My father had worked with almost every senior actor here in Bollywood. I met Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap. I have amused them, it seems."

Lakshmi is the daughter of popular actor Mohan Babu. On the work front, her recent Telugu show Yakshini is currently streaming on an OTT platform.