Laal Singh Chaddha BTS: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate makeup artist Pompy Hans's birthday; watch video

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently shooting for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Recently, the duo celebrated celebrity makeup up artist Pompy Hans's birthday on the sets of the film. Pompy shared pictures with the stars and Aamir Khan is seen in a completely different look in the pictures. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a clean-shaven look with a crew cut. He is seen wearing a horizontal striped polo t-shirt and pants of waist height.