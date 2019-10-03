Kylie Jenner refutes break-up reports, says their focus is Stormi

Amid headlines of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott taking a break from their relationship, the former has finally broken her silence clarifying that they are on "great terms" with the focus right now on their daughter Stormi Webster.

The beauty mogul on Thursday rejected the reports of their "break" on Twitter writing, "The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is." She even cleared the air around Jenner seeking comfort from ex, Tyga.

"There was no "2am date with Tyga". You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at," she added in the tweet.