Kundali Bhagya Actor Sanjay Gagnani, Poonam Preet Heading For A Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage: Reports

Sanjay Gagnani, who rose to fame with his stint in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya has been making headlines since morning today. The actor, who tied the knot with Poonam in November, 2021 after 9 years of courtship has reportedly been consulting divorce lawyers.

As reported by Times Now, the actor had earlier shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram story, which led to the speculations. This story spoke about the actor's 'detachment' game being strong. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Sanjay Gagnani has been consulting divorce lawyers. The actor's marriage has hit a rough patch and he is now considering seperation with Poonam. There has been a trouble in Poonam and Sanjay's marital life for quite some time now and it has boiled down to a point that they have decided to call it quits.

For the unversed, Sanjay and Poonam's love story began on social media platform Facebook. The actor lost his heart to Poonam when he saw her on the platform and then further invited her to Mumbai to pursue her career. The couple then were in a relationship for 9 years after which they decided to tie the knot.