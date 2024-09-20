Krystle D’Souza REACTS To Plastic Surgery Remarks: 'Have Capability To Fix What I'm Not Confident About'

Krystle D'Souza |

Actress Krystle D'Souza recently reacted to the chatter surrounding her appearance, specifically addressing the plastic surgery rumours. She expressed frustration over constant scrutiny on the internet regarding her looks and asked who were the netizens to question her choice.

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame spoke about online trolling about her looks and plastic surgery remarks. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she stated, "Mujhe back to back on social media aata hai ki itni surgery kar ke phir bhi aise lagti hai. Kaun si surgery bhai, I'm so scared to go under the knife. Yes, if you want to beautify yourself, I have the capacity, I have the capability of going to a dermatologist and fixing what I am not confident about; that is my decision."

She also hit back at trolls, stating that it's her body, her face, and she can do whatever she wants to do. "Even if I have done surgery, it's my face, my body so you are no one to tell me itna kar ke toh ye aise hi lag rahi hai. No matter how I look, it's my Instagram. If you don't like it, unfollow and leave," she stated.

Krystle is known for her roles in Udaan, Naagin 3, Fittrat and more. On the work front, Krystle was seen in the film Visfot. She played the role of Lucky in the film. The crime thriller also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Priya Bapat in pivotal roles.

Visfot is about a slum dweller family in Mumbai whose constricted living contrasts with the luxury of a wealthy high-rise family until their lives inevitably cross one day.

It is written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal, directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha Gupta under the banner of White Feather Films. It was released on September 3, on Jio Cinema.