Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda: 'She Is Fine Otherwise Mama...'

Krushna Abhishek reconciled with 'mama' Govinda after a seven-year feud, appearing together on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. This marked Govinda's first appearance following his leg injury, which occurred when he accidentally shot himself in the foot with his licensed revolver at around 4:45 am in his Mumbai apartment. Recently, Krushna talked about reuniting with Govinda and said that 'saat saal ka vanwas khatam ho gaya.'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Krushna said that he was born because of Govinda's vow. "Unhone Vaishno Devi mein meri mummy ke liye mannat maangi thi ki unhe baby ho jaye, and main mere parents ki shaadi ke 10 saal baad paida hua tha, us mannat ke baad." he shared.

Further, he revealed that he has not spoken to his mami Sunita Ahuja yet. When asked if she was okay with Govinda appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show amid their feud, he said, "She must be fine with it, or else mama wouldn’t have come on the show."

"Mami handles his work commitments and if she’d have had a problem, she’d have said no to the show or to me. I am sure now that mami is 50 percent fine now. I even apologised to her during the show as mama told me ki mujhe nahi mami ko sorry bolo," added Krushna.

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda had a public feud in 2016. However, in 2024, the two reunited when Govinda attended his niece Arti Singh's wedding, marking the end of their seven-year feud.