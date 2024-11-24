 Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda: 'She Is Fine Otherwise Mama...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKrushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda: 'She Is Fine Otherwise Mama...'

Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda: 'She Is Fine Otherwise Mama...'

Krushna Abhishek reconciled with Govinda on Kapil Sharma's how. Recently, Krushna talked about reuniting with Govinda, saying that his "saat saal ka vanwas khatam ho gaya." He also revealed that he hasn't spoken to Sunita Ahuja, yet. When asked if she was okay with Govinda appearing on the show amid their feud, Krushna said, "She must be fine with it, or else mama wouldn’t have come on the show."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
article-image

Krushna Abhishek reconciled with 'mama' Govinda after a seven-year feud, appearing together on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. This marked Govinda's first appearance following his leg injury, which occurred when he accidentally shot himself in the foot with his licensed revolver at around 4:45 am in his Mumbai apartment. Recently, Krushna talked about reuniting with Govinda and said that 'saat saal ka vanwas khatam ho gaya.'

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Krushna said that he was born because of Govinda's vow. "Unhone Vaishno Devi mein meri mummy ke liye mannat maangi thi ki unhe baby ho jaye, and main mere parents ki shaadi ke 10 saal baad paida hua tha, us mannat ke baad." he shared.

Read Also
Arti Singh Gets Teary-Eyed As Govinda, Krushna Abhishek Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show After...
article-image
Finally Govinda And Krushna cleared their Rift.
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

Further, he revealed that he has not spoken to his mami Sunita Ahuja yet. When asked if she was okay with Govinda appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show amid their feud, he said, "She must be fine with it, or else mama wouldn’t have come on the show."

"Mami handles his work commitments and if she’d have had a problem, she’d have said no to the show or to me. I am sure now that mami is 50 percent fine now. I even apologised to her during the show as mama told me ki mujhe nahi mami ko sorry bolo," added Krushna.

FPJ Shorts
'We Tried Everything But Nothing Worked Against Virat Kohli', Says Josh Hazlewood
'We Tried Everything But Nothing Worked Against Virat Kohli', Says Josh Hazlewood
Sambhal Violence: Three Killed, Police Injured After Clashes Erupt Over Mosque Survey In Uttar Pradesh
Sambhal Violence: Three Killed, Police Injured After Clashes Erupt Over Mosque Survey In Uttar Pradesh
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 'He Is Very, Very Dangerous...',Says RCB Head Coach Andy Flower On Liam Livingstone Bid
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 'He Is Very, Very Dangerous...',Says RCB Head Coach Andy Flower On Liam Livingstone Bid
Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda: 'She Is Fine Otherwise Mama...'
Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda: 'She Is Fine Otherwise Mama...'
Read Also
'You Think I Clean Toilets?': Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Has Been Rejecting Bigg Boss...
article-image
Read Also
VIDEO: Kashmera Shah Breaks Down As Govinda Reunites With Krushna Abhishek & Kids At Arti Singh's...
article-image

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda had a public feud in 2016. However, in 2024, the two reunited when Govinda attended his niece Arti Singh's wedding, marking the end of their seven-year feud.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ravi Kishan Recalls Childhood Struggles, Father’s Disapproval Of His Aspirations: 'You Will Become...

Ravi Kishan Recalls Childhood Struggles, Father’s Disapproval Of His Aspirations: 'You Will Become...

Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda:...

Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To 'Mami' Sunita Ahuja After Reuniting With Govinda:...

Pandya Store Fame Rohit Chandel & Rumoured Girlfriend Navika Kotia Part Ways: REPORTS

Pandya Store Fame Rohit Chandel & Rumoured Girlfriend Navika Kotia Part Ways: REPORTS

'He Never Fails To Embarrass Her': Ranbir Kapoor's Revelation About Alia Bhatt Not Knowing Kishore...

'He Never Fails To Embarrass Her': Ranbir Kapoor's Revelation About Alia Bhatt Not Knowing Kishore...

Sneak Peak Into Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Kaveri Priyam’s Latest Photoshoot

Sneak Peak Into Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Kaveri Priyam’s Latest Photoshoot