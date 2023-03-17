Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon says THIS about her months-old engagement rumours with Prabhas

Kriti Sanon's sister talks about her engagement rumours | Photo File

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, was horribly shocked when she was told about her elder sister’s engagement to Prabhas. After the rumours surfaced on the internet a few months ago, everyone was surprised and kept wondering if they were true.

As we all know, the two actors are shooting for OM Raut’s film, which is one of the biggest releases of this year. There were reports that the Radhe Shyam actor went down on his knees on the sets of Adipurush to propose to Kriti.

How did Nupur Sanon react to the rumors?

The actress reacted to the baseless allegations and told Bollywood Life, "One of my friends shared the clip and asked me if it’s really happening. I was quick to say no. Then I also confirmed it with Kriti, who herself told me that the claims were baseless and fake. If there was even a little truth in those rumours, I would have been aware of it. Seriously, forget about dating; yahan toh baat sidha engagement tak aa gayi."

On being told about Prabhas falling down on his knees to propose to Krtiti, she laughed and said, "Kaun hain yeh log?"

Was it Varun Shwan who started the rumor?

The Bhediya actress told BBC that she felt bad for Prabhas at that time, called him, and told him what Varun Dhwan did on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. When Prabhas asked her the reason, She said that he is a mad guy.

Varun Dhwan had told Jhalak that "Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil mein hai. Ek Aadmi hai jo Mumbai mein nahi hai, woh shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath," which made netizens guess Prabhas’ name.

Deepika and Prabhas are working together on their upcoming film, Project K.