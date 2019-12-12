Kriti Sanon's 'extraordinary' yellow saree is a must-have for this wedding season

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who is basking in the success of her back to back films is on a break from work as she enjoys the chilly mountains of Switzerland. Meanwhile, designer Manish Malhotra gave us a peek into the actress’s stunning picture that is pure sunshine in this gloomy weather.

Kriti can be seen wearing a bright yellow ruffle saree by the ace celebrity designer. The cold-shoulder blouse with voluminous sleeves, with a detailed belt accentuates the overall look. The Housefull star is wearing a choker necklace as the only jewellery element, as the saree works its magic. Certainly this is a must have for the wedding season.