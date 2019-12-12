Kriti Sanon's 'extraordinary' yellow saree is a must-have for this wedding season

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon who is basking in the success of her back to back films is on a break from work as she enjoys the chilly mountains of Switzerland. Meanwhile, designer Manish Malhotra gave us a peek into the actress’s stunning picture that is pure sunshine in this gloomy weather.
Kriti can be seen wearing a bright yellow ruffle saree by the ace celebrity designer. The cold-shoulder blouse with voluminous sleeves, with a detailed belt accentuates the overall look. The Housefull star is wearing a choker necklace as the only jewellery element, as the saree works its magic. Certainly this is a must have for the wedding season.
Sanon's last major was Ashutosh Gowariker's period-drama 'Panipat' where she portrayed the bold and fearless role of 'Parvati Bai', wife of Maratha leader Sadashiv Rao from the 18th century battle of Panipat. The war drama dictates the events that lead to the Third Battle of Panipat.
Furthermore, Kriti will reunite with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar for Mimi, wherein she will be essaying the role of a young surrogate mother.
