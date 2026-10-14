Kriti Sanon To Star In Horror Movie Produced By Maddock Films; It Would Mark Her 10th Collaboration With Dinesh Vijan: Report

Kriti Sanon To Star In Horror Movie Produced By Maddock Films? | Instagram

There's no doubt that actress Kriti Sanon is Maddock Films' favourite. She has till now worked with them in 9 movies: Raabta, Stree (special song), Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bhediya, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Cocktail 2. Now, according to a report, the actress is all set to team up with Maddock Films again, which would mark her 10th collaboration with Dinesh Vijan.

According to a report in Variety India, the actress is all set to feature in an out-and-out horror film produced by Maddock. A source told the portal, “While she has stated in interviews that she isn't fond of watching horror movies, she expressed a strong desire to explore the genre to challenge herself as an actor, and this film came along at the right time.”

While we have watched Kriti in Bhediya, which was a part of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe, it will surely be interesting to watch her in a horror film. However, the movie has not yet been officially announced.

Kriti Sanon movies

Kriti currently has no film that is officially announced. But there have been reports of her starring in multiple upcoming movies. She was last seen in Cocktail 2, which failed to make a mark at the box office. However, Kriti's performance in the movie was appreciated a lot.

Kriti Sanon controversy

A couple of months ago, Kriti got involved in a controversy after a Raksha Bandhan ad featuring her became the talk of the town. The actress was seen wearing a deep-neck blouse in the advertisement, and she was heavily trolled on social media.

The brand later withdrew the ad, and the actress had also shared a statement about it. Meanwhile, Kriti will be speaking about it on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want.