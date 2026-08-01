Cocktail 2 OTT Release Date Locked: When And Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna And Kriti Sanon's Romantic Film?

Cocktail 2 OTT Release Date Locked |

The much-awaited romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, is already creating buzz ahead of its OTT release. The romantic comedy film is directed by Homi Adajania and co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Cocktail 2 was theatrically released on June 19, 2026, received mixed reviews from critics, and emerged as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

When and where to watch?

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on August 14, 2026. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a fresh story rather than a direct continuation of the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film explores modern relationships, friendship, love, and emotional conflicts while retaining the youthful vibe that made the original a fan favourite.

The film brings together Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon on screen for the first time, making it one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases. Fans are particularly excited to see the fresh pairing and Homi Adajania's signature storytelling style.

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What is Cocktail 2 about?

Cocktail 2 is a love story centred on a couple, Kunal and Diya, who travel to Sicily to escape family pressure to get married. During the trip, Diya asks her carefree friend Ally to test Kunal's loyalty by flirting with him. However, the plan goes wrong when Ally genuinely falls for Kunal.

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Cocktail 2 FAQs:

When and where to watch Cocktail 2?

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on August 14, 2026.

Is Cocktail 2 a sequel to the original film?

Yes, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail.