Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai On OTT: When And Where To Watch Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur And Pooja Hegde's Romantic Comedy Film?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai |

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on June 5, 2026, and received a mixed response from audiences and critics. The film serves up David Dhawan’s signature brand of comedy, packed with romance, confusion, and the kind of unabashed Bollywood chaos that’s best enjoyed without taking it too seriously.

The film has been released on July 31, 2026, and it is streaming on ZEE5. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Ek taraf ex. Doosri taraf next. Beech mein Jass... aur full-on mess. 😏 Toh fir chaos, confusion & comedy guaranteed hai. Watch Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, streaming now on Zee 5."

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Director on digital release

Director David Dhawan said: "I've always believed that audiences come to comedy to forget their worries and leave with a smile. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is filled with misunderstandings, emotions, romance, and madness, the ingredients I've loved exploring throughout my career. I'm happy that the film will now reach an even wider audience on Hindi Zee 5, where families can enjoy it together from the comfort of their homes."

What is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai about?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a romantic comedy film released in 2026, directed by David Dhawan and featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. The story revolves around Jass, a wedding photographer who finds himself in a tumultuous predicament as both his estranged wife and his new girlfriend become pregnant simultaneously.

Cast shares their experience

Actor Varun Dhawan said: “Jass is one of the most entertaining characters I've played. He's impulsive, lovable, and constantly finds himself in situations that spiral out of control. Working with my father again has always been special because he understands comedy like very few people do. I'm excited that audiences who missed the film in theatres, or simply want to revisit the fun, can now stream Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on Hindi Zee 5."

Actor Mrunal Thakur shared: "Bani is emotional, independent, and someone who stays true to her convictions. What I loved most about the film is that beneath all the comedy lies a story about relationships, choices, and moving forward. I'm thrilled that the film is finding a new home on Hindi Zee 5, where even more viewers can experience its warmth and entertainment."

Actor Pooja Hegde added, "Preet brings a refreshing energy to the story, and it was so much fun being part of this crazy, entertaining world. The chemistry, the humour, and the larger-than-life moments make this a complete family entertainer. I can't wait for audiences on Hindi ZEE5 to enjoy all the madness, laughter, and love that the film has to offer."