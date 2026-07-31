OTT Releases This Week: From The Devil Wears Prada 2 To Balan – The Boy, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | July 31, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set two decades after the original, the The Devil Wears Prada follows a young and mature woman named Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, she returns to a Runway magazine as a new feature editor. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Balan: The Boy is a mystery-drama that centres around a mother and her young son who must live as outlaws. It is streaming on ZEE5.
Masha and the Bear is a cartoon series about a very notorious little girl named Masha and a kind, calm Bear. The season 6 of the series is streaming on Netflix.
Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated series which is based on the DC Comics character Batman. The season 2 of the series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Heart Beat is a medical drama series that explores the personal and professional lives of doctors and interns. Season 3 of Heart Beat is streaming on JioHotstar.
Gatta Kushti 2 is a romantic comedy film which explores a couple's life as new parents and marital dynamics. It is streaming in Tamil on Netflix.
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