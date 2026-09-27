Kriti Sanon Raises Concerns Over Women's Safety With Heartbreaking Daughter's Day Note: 'Imagine Her Walking Home Alone At Night...'

Kriti Sanon Raises Concerns Over Women’s Safety | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon shared a powerful note on Daughter's Day highlighting the safety concerns women continue to face in their everyday lives. The actress asked people to imagine a daughter calling home to say that she feels she is being followed by a group of men.

Kriti Sanon Shares Daughter's Day Message

Kriti urged her followers to think about the fear women experience while walking home alone at night, constantly looking over their shoulders and worrying about reaching home safely. She also pointed to situations such as a phone dying before reaching home, which can further increase anxiety when someone is travelling alone.

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Kriti Sanon Calls For Safer Public Spaces For Women

Kriti further stressed that the real meaning of Daughter’s Day would be realised when women can walk home alone at night, sit in a park after dark, wear what they want and use public transport without fear.

She wrote, "The day a daughter can simply exist in a public space without calculating the risk of being assaulted.. That is the day we should celebrate Daughter's Day."

Kriti expressed hope that daughters will one day live in a world where they no longer feel the need to make that reassuring call or message simply because they are travelling alone.

Concluding her message, Kriti said that such a world is what daughters deserve and what society owes them.

Kriti Sanon Work Front

Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in the lead.