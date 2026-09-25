‘Not Even Half The Outrage As Kriti Sanon’s Outfit’: Television Actress Abigail Pande Questions Silence Over Rape Cases

‘Not Even Half The Outrage As Kriti Sanon’s Outfit’: Television Actress Abigail Pande Questions Silence Over Bihar Rape Case |

Humse Hai Liife actress Abigail Pande has taken to social media to address the “so many rapes” being reported across the country. The television actress compared the outrage over Kriti Sanon’s outfit in an advertisement with the response to violence and misconduct against women. While Abigail did not name the Bihar incident, her post comes amid the ongoing outrage over the Jamui case.

Abigail Pande Questions Public Outrage

Abigail penned on her Instagram Story, “So many rapes happening in our country, yet not even half of the outrage as there was for Kriti Sanon’s outfit for an advertisement.” She further questioned, “Or is telling a woman what to wear easier than telling men to control themselves?”

Abigail is not the only actress to speak out amid the outrage over the Bihar incident. Ayesha Khan also reacted to the issue, writing, “I am angry. Not sad. Not shocked. Angry.” She added, “Every day, there is another video, another case, another woman being violated, harassed, or brutalised and then another round of responses asking what she was doing, where she was, what she was wearing, or why she was alone.”

Ayesha further said that seeing reports from places including Delhi and Jamui made her feel “disgusted”. She wrote, “I feel disappointed. And I feel a kind of rage that is becoming harder and harder to put into polite words.” The actress also questioned responses from leaders that, according to her, focus on questioning women rather than defending them. She urged women to prioritise their safety and not worry about society’s judgement.

Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani also reacted to the situation in Bihar. Sharing a series of pictures on social media, Khushboo wrote, “Thanks to god women ask only for equality and not for revenge.” Extending her support and agreeing with what sister had to say, Disha too commented on Khushboo's post with a red heart.