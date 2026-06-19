'The Close-up Bikini Shots Of Kriti Sanon...': After Janhvi Kapoor In Peddi, Now Cocktail 2 Starts Objectification Of Actresses Debate On Social Media

Kriti Sanon In Cocktail 2 | YouTube

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 has hit the big screens. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, but Kriti's bikini scenes have become a topic of discussion on social media. After Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, now, after Cocktail 2's release, netizens are once again discussing the objectification of actresses in movies because of Kriti's bikini scenes in the film.

A netizen tweeted, "Opinion: The closeup bikini shots of Kriti Sanon should not have been there in #Cocktail2. We cannot be hypocrites at this point. If we raised our voice on Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Peddi, then we should also highlight the same with Cocktail 2. The scene was sensual and it demands bikini shots, but closeups from behind didn’t feel right to me (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Hypocrisy!! People who are going ga-ga over bikini shots and other close-up skin-show shots of #KritiSanon in #Cocktail2 are the same people who cried women objectification over #JanhviKapoor close-up shot in #Peddi (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Hindi cinema hypocrite is gaslighting the dirty portrayals of women. Shameless shots of Kriti's navel, chest and butt. No care for consent. Moral stance of a saviour while constantly ogling and leching at her! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Cocktail 2 Review

The Free Press Journal gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Cocktail 2 looks great, sounds good and has a star performer in Kriti. But a predictable story, weak chemistry and lack of emotional connection stop it from becoming memorable. It's a one-time watch at best."

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

Cocktail 2 is heading for a good opening at the box office. The movie, on its first day, might collect around Rs 10-12 crore at the box office in India, which will be a good number.