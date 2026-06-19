Cocktail 2 X Review: Netizens Call Kriti Sanon 'Only Saving Grace'; Criticise Shahid Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna's Performances

Cocktail 2 Gets Mixed Reactions | Photo Via X

Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, finally hit theatres on Friday, June 19. The much-anticipated romantic drama opened to significant buzz, but early audience reactions on social media have been largely mixed, with many viewers expressing disappointment with the film's overall execution.

Among the lead cast, Kriti has emerged as the clear favorite, with several netizens praising her performance and screen presence. Many viewers described her as the "only saving grace" of the film, applauding her ability to elevate scenes even when the narrative appeared weak. On the other hand, Shahid and Rashmika have received a more divided response from audiences.

Check out Cocktail 2 X review:

After watching the film, an X user wrote, "Everything about #Cocktail2 sucks. The casting feels uninspired, the songs lack soul, and nothing about it captures what made the original so memorable. It also highlights @MaddockFilms' transformation from a studio that built its reputation on fresh, content-driven hits."

Another said, "I don't know whether the movie is good or not, but the music is definitely not bad in Cocktail 2. Whether the music becomes very popular depends on the box office performance of the film."

"#Cocktail2 is an absolute nightmare and the perfect example of a soulless sequel. I started watching this hoping for a vibrant, modern relationship drama, but it proved to be a thoroughly painful, hollow, and utterly frustrating experience," said another.

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Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and co-written by Luv Ranjan. It is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in the lead.

Despite the disappointing reviews, Cocktail 2 continues to generate conversation online, and its box office performance over the weekend will determine whether positive word-of-mouth can help the film gain momentum in the days ahead.