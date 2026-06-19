Shahid Kapoor Raises Questions Over Cocktail 2 A-Certification: 'Film Ke Andar Koi Bhi Aisi Cheez Nahi...' - VIDEO

Shahid Kapoor Questions A-Certificate For Cocktail 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Shahid Kapoor's new film Cocktail 2, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon has hit the theatres on Friday, June 19. Days before the release, rhe Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had cleared the film with an A certificate, becoming Shahid's fifth adult-rated film of his career after Kaminey (2009), Udta Punjab (2016), Kabir Singh (2019) and O'Romeo (2026).

Shahid Kapoor Questions A-Certificate For Cocktail 2

However, Shahid questioned why the adult certificate was given to Cocktail 2, stating that he did not find anything in the film that would typically require an adult rating. The actor said, "Iss film ke andar koi bhi aisi cheez nahi hai jisse aap ko aapati ho sakti hai. I know we have gotten an A-certificate; I am figuring out why. Mujhe samaj mein nahi aaya. Iss film mein teen logon ki kahaani hai. Sabke saath dekh sakte hain."

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Shahid also shared his hope that audiences would connect with the film emotionally and leave the theatre with a positive feeling. He described the story as one that reflects relationships and life experiences, aiming to leave viewers with a sense of warmth and reflection.

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and co-written by Luv Ranjan. It is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in the lead.

Cocktail 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Cocktail 2.5 stars and wrote, "The biggest surprise of the film is Kriti Sanon. She owns almost every scene she is in and looks stunning throughout the movie. Whether it's her screen presence, confidence or emotional scenes, Kriti easily emerges as the best part of Cocktail 2. But a predictable story, weak chemistry and lack of emotional connection stop it from becoming memorable. It's a one-time watch at best."

