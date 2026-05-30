Shahid Kapoor Takes Playful Dig At Rashmika Mandanna Over Their Viral Photoshoot Moment At Cocktail 2 Mumbai Event - VIDEO

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna clear air over viral clip at Cocktail 2 music launch event | Photo Via Instagram

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, is set for a theatrical release on June 19. A few days ago, at the music launch event in Mumbai, while posing for the paparazzi, Shahid was seen placing his hand on Rashmika's shoulder; however, she quickly moved back, sparking allegations of her being uncomfortable, after the video went viral on social media. While fans debated the brief interaction, neither actor publicly addressed the viral clip at the time.

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna clear air over viral clip at Cocktail 2 music launch event

Days later, on Friday, May 29, the trio joined to promote Cocktail 2, and while posing together, Shahid took a playful dig at Rashmika for the incident and moved back, leaving Kriti in splits. Rashmika, however, took it sportingly and responded with a smile and could also be heard telling him that she did not mean anything by it, making it clear that there was no awkwardness between the two amid the claims on social media.

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As the latest clips continue to circulate online, the playful exchange between Shahid and Rashmika has become one of the most talked-about moments from the event, showcasing the comfortable and friendly equation the two stars share both on and off screen.