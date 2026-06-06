Cocktail 2 Cast Fees: Shahid Kapoor Charged ₹21 Crore, Know How Much Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna Charged

Cocktail 2 Cast Fees |

With Cocktail 2 gearing up for its theatrical release on June 19, 2026, the spotlight has shifted to the film's budget and the remuneration of its star cast. According to reports, Shahid Kapoor is the highest-paid actor in the film, reportedly earning nearly four times more than Rashmika Mandanna and close to three times Kriti Sanon's fee.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, a total of Rs 35 crore was spent on the fees of the film's lead actors. Shahid Kapoor reportedly took home a whopping Rs 21 crore, while Kriti Sanon was paid Rs 8 crore and Rashmika Mandanna received Rs 6 crore.

A source told the portal, "This is the biggest pay cheque for the trio through their career for a theatrical film. Of course, Shahid has drawn a bigger pay for Bloody Daddy, Farzi and Farzi 2, but that was all OTT." However, this has not been confirmed by the actors themselves or the makers.

The report further stated that Cocktail 2 has been mounted on a budget of Rs 150 crore. Out of this, Rs 35 crore was allocated to the remuneration of the lead cast, while approximately Rs 20 crore was spent on the film's print and advertising campaign. The remaining Rs 95 crore reportedly went into the production of the film and the remuneration of its supporting cast members.

Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the 2012 cult romantic comedy Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the sequel is expected to present a fresh story with a new set of characters while retaining the themes of friendship, romance, and modern day relationships problems and dramas that made the original film a fan favourite.