Kriti Sanon's Bikini Body For Cocktail 2 Was Made With '6 Workouts A Week, High Protein Diet'

Ever since the trailer of Cocktail 2 dropped, fans have had one major question: how did Kriti Sanon achieve that incredibly toned bikini-ready physique? While social media has been busy obsessing over her beach looks as Ally, her fitness coach Karan Sawhney has now revealed the intense training, nutrition, and discipline that went into creating the character's jaw-dropping on-screen appearance.

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Lean, toned & camera-ready

According to Karan, Cocktail 2 demanded something entirely new from Kriti. For the first time in her career, the actress had to prepare for a bikini sequence, which meant transforming her physique while maintaining her natural glow.

"The brief for Cocktail 2 was different from anything done before for Kriti. For the first time, she was doing a bikini scene," Karan shared.

The goal wasn't simply weight loss. The team aimed to create a physique that looked strong, athletic, toned and healthy on camera. "We were training six times a week. We had to have our abs showing. She had to be super toned, super fit, super lean throughout the movie," he added.

Inside Kriti's fitness routine

To achieve the look, Kriti followed a carefully structured fitness programme that combined strength training, cardio, recovery and nutrition.

Karan revealed that incline walks became a major part of her routine, helping with gradual fat loss while preserving muscle. Alongside that, she incorporated heavy strength-training sessions to build definition and maintain overall body strength.

"We included a lot of inclined walks. She was eating a high-protein diet. We were in a sort of deficit, but with a lot of strength training and basically staying active throughout the day," he explained.

The plan also featured Zone 2 cardio sessions, designed to support fat burning without exhausting the body or affecting recovery.

The challenge wasn't becoming size zero

One of the biggest misconceptions around transformation journeys, Karan noted, is the assumption that actors aim to become extremely thin. For Kriti, the objective was very different. "She had to be fit and lean, NOT SIZE ZERO!" he wrote in his detailed note.

The challenge was finding the perfect balance between a sculpted body and a fresh, radiant appearance. Going too lean could affect facial fullness and skin glow, while missing the mark on body composition would not align with the character's requirements.

"But this was the real challenge; don't lose the glow. Don't hollow out the face," Karan explained.