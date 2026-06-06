'Deadlift Is The Worst Exercise': Rakul Preet Singh Recalls Painful Slip Disc Injury After 80 Kg Workout

For someone known for her dedication to fitness, Rakul Preet Singh's latest revelation came as a surprising reminder that even the fittest can face setbacks. Appearing on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's talk show Double Date alongside husband Jackky Bhagnani, the actress candidly opened up about a painful gym injury that left her bedridden and emotionally drained for weeks.

Rakul calls deadlifts an 'ego lift'

Rakul revealed that one decision during a workout session led to one of the toughest phases of her life. The actress suffered a serious lower back injury after attempting an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a support belt, something she usually never skips during heavy lifting sessions.

Looking back at the incident, Rakul didn't mince her words. "No matter what your trainer tells you, deadlift is the worst exercise to do. It's an ego lift," she said while sharing her experience on the show.

According to the actress, she had always been cautious while training. However, on that particular day, she decided to perform the lift without the safety belt she typically relies on. That one decision proved costly. "That one mistake caused me a slip disc and 40 days of bed rest," Rakul revealed.

More than just a physical injury

While the injury brought intense physical pain and restricted movement, Rakul admitted the emotional impact was equally difficult to deal with. Accustomed to a busy lifestyle filled with work, workouts and independence, she suddenly found herself unable to perform even basic everyday tasks on her own.

"It was not only a physical injury, it was affecting me mentally too. It was a mental mess up because I was going through a physical turmoil," she shared.

The actress further explained how frustrating it felt to go from being active and self-sufficient to depending on others for help. "Suddenly, I was not able to do anything, and that really triggers you," she added.

During her recovery period, Rakul found strength in her support system, especially husband Jackky Bhagnani. Speaking about his role during the difficult phase, she said, "It's very important that your partner supports you at that point, and that was Jackky's biggest contribution when I was injured. He was there for me."