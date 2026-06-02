'Pushing My Limits...': Rakul Preet Singh Reconnects With Herself Through Yoga-Filled May Journey

While most celebrity month-end dumps are filled with holidays and glamorous moments, Rakul Preet Singh's latest carousel tells a different story. The actress recently shared a glimpse into her month of May, and instead of focusing solely on movies and fashion moments, her photo diary highlighted wellness, discipline, and self-growth.

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Inside Rakul Preet's healing month of May

Taking to Instagram, Rakul dropped a series of stunning pictures that offered fans a peek into a month dedicated to fitness, mindfulness, and gratitude. Alongside the post, she reflected on the journey, writing, "May was fulfilling in the most beautiful way. From feeling grateful for all the love and appreciation that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do received, to reconnecting with myself and finding my center again."

The actress revealed that the past few weeks were spent prioritising her physical and mental well-being. "This month was about showing up for my goals, my health, and my peace of mind. Pushing my limits, rebuilding strength, and reminding myself that growth happens one day at a time," she shared.

One of the biggest highlights of the carousel was Rakul's dedication to yoga. Several images captured her performing advanced yoga postures, showcasing both flexibility and strength. Some frames featured solo practice sessions, while others showed her training alongside Grand Master Akshar Yoga, whom she also thanked for guiding her throughout the month.

The post opened with a cheerful portrait of Rakul dressed in a crisp white top paired with denim and statement silver jewellery. However, it was the wellness-focused photographs that dominated the album. From balancing poses to deep stretches, the actress documented her efforts to become stronger both physically and mentally.

Beyond fitness, the carousel also included glimpses from her professional life. Fans spotted candid moments from the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, featuring co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sara Ali Khan. The actress also sprinkled in a few fashionable snapshots, including one glamorous appearance in a halter-neck outfit.

The album wasn't all work and workouts, though. Rakul also shared sweet personal moments, including a photograph with husband Jackky Bhagnani during a flight and another featuring her smiling while holding a healthy salad bowl. Summing up the month, Rakul wrote that she was ending May feeling "stronger in mind, body, and spirit."