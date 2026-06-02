Inside Mrunal Thakur's Stylish May Filled With Sizzling Looks & Good Food

By: Aanchal C | June 02, 2026
Mrunal Thakur gave fans a glimpse into her month of May through a vibrant photo dump on Instagram, packed with fashion, food, and candid moments
The carousel perfectly captured her month, blending glamorous appearances, everyday snapshots, and delicious food experiences
One stunning picture featured the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai actress in a fitted red top paired with dark-wash denims and matching red heels, serving effortless chic vibes
Adding an ethnic touch to the album, Mrunal also shared a elegant photo in a green saree, styled with a statement gold choker, earrings, and traditional bangles
Another standout look saw her embracing power dressing in an all-black ensemble, complete with tailored trousers, heels, a sleek belt, and statement gold accessories
Food clearly played a major role in her May adventures, with one adorable frame showing her happily posing alongside a comforting bowl of poha
Ending the dump on a dreamy note, Mrunal shared a beautiful picture featuring a bouquet of roses
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