Mrunal Thakur Looks Icy Hot In Co-Ords, Layers Of Dramatic Jewels For Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Event

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 31, 2026
Mrunal Thakur continues to serve major fashion goals while promoting her new film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde
For a recent promotional appearance, the actress opted for a sleek dark-toned co-ord set that perfectly balanced glamour with modern sophistication
The ensemble featured a structured corset-inspired top with a front zipper detail and halter neckline, adding an edgy touch to the polished look
She paired the fitted top with a body-skimming maxi skirt that enhanced the outfit's clean and streamlined silhouette
While the co-ords were understated, Mrunal elevated the entire look with striking layers of jewellery, creating a dramatic fashion moment
Chunky necklaces, stacked chains, statement earrings, and bold rings in mixed metallic tones brought high-fashion appeal to the ensemble
Completing the look was her radiant beauty game with a dewy skin, rosy tones, nude lips, and sleek pushed-back hair that allowed the outfit and jewellery to take centre stage
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