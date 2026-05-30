Triptii Dimri Gives Casual Dressing A Chic Twist In Bold Pink Blazer For 'Maa Behen' Event: Check Out

By: Aanchal C | May 30, 2026
Triptii Dimri brought a pop of colour to casual dressing, effortlessly elevating her outfit with a bold, vibrant pink blazer that stole the spotlight
She kept her base simple and classic, teaming a crisp white tank top with relaxed-fit denim jeans featuring trendy distressed detailing
The pink blazer added instant sophistication and a playful twist to her laid-back ensemble, proving that a statement jacket can transform even the simplest look
The actress let her jewellery do the talking, opting for standout hoop earrings, layered chains, a stacked bracelet, and a bold gold ring, all of which added a touch of glam
Her makeup was fresh and luminous, with a dewy finish, rosy cheeks, softly defined eyes, fluttery lashes, and nude lips, enhancing her natural beauty without overpowering the look
She styled her hair in soft, middle-parted waves, keeping things relaxed and modern, and letting the blazer remain the hero of her outfit
Overall, Triptii's ensemble for the recent 'Maa Behen' promotion struck the perfect balance of chic and casual
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