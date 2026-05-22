Triptii Dimri Channels 'Green Flag Energy' In Chic Floral Sharara Set For Mumbai Event

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 22, 2026
Triptii Dimri recently served major ‘green flag energy’ as she stepped out in a stunning floral sharara set for a Mumbai event.
The actress looked effortlessly elegant in the Tara Sharara Set by Drishti & Zahabia, priced at ₹38,000, featuring refreshing green, yellow and ivory floral patterns.
The sleeveless kurta added a youthful and breezy vibe to the ensemble, perfectly complementing the summer-ready aesthetic.
She paired the ethnic ensemble with a beautifully textured green dupatta that added depth and richness to the overall styling.
Triptii completed her traditional look with elegant Fine Line Juttis from Fizzy Goblet worth ₹4,490, perfectly matching the earthy tones of the outfit.
Her accessories added a festive sparkle, including statement earrings from Vani Jewels and tribal-inspired ring from Mortantra priced at ₹1,550.
For makeup, Triptii opted for soft glam with radiant skin, subtle eyes, rosy lips and softly defined features that enhanced her natural beauty.